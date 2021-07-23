Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Tennessee Director of Football Content Announces Move to NFL

Chanelle Smith-Walker has announced her departure to the NFL
Author:
Publish date:

Chanelle Smith-Walker is widely known as a trailer blazer in her industry of creating and producing content for college athletes. In fact, she is the only female, black woman to ever ascend to the position.

She came to Tennessee from North Carolina State in February, and she replaced Clay Bollinger, who left with Jeremy Pruitt's staff departure. Now, after a few short months in Knoxville, Smith-Walker has announced she will be leaving for the NFL.

When Josh Heupel came to Knoxville, he was tasked with pretty much revamping every single aspect of the Tennessee program, and hiring Smith-Walker was considered a pivotal move.

The new world of college athletics centers around the player's brand with the NIL rules that are now firmly in place and Smith-Walker is considered one of the best in terms of helping promote and market players across social media.

During her short time in Knoxville, she launched 'Tay Talks' with Alontae Taylor, the 'Fitted' series with multiple football players, and she produced multiple edits and video productions for the football team that has helped them continue to push for one of the top spots in the nation in terms of social media marketability.

Smith-Walker assembled a strong team around her after she made it to Rocky Top, and it is likely Tennessee could hire from within to quickly fill the position.

Corey Easley is the Assistant Director of Football Content and could be a viable candidate to replace her.

89DDF371-C2F2-4342-88CD-66FE89F8EFB4
Football

Tennessee Director of Football Content Announces Move to NFL

576163AC-281B-480E-83B9-24562B8EB67C
Recruiting

Nation's Top RB, Vols Target Set to Announce College Commitment

E7D5445C-6B05-492B-B301-3367B65D5A3F
Football

Josh Heupel Details Approach to Recruiting at Tennessee During SEC Media Days

4F19282A-9605-4B5F-98A1-5E253DCA4A0F
Football

Lane Kiffin addresses Tennessee fans, return to Neyland Stadium

8600A410-F185-4E6C-BA90-225F53BD3185
Football

Nichols: 'New age approach,' excitement pair with familiar bonds and pride during Tennessee's stay at 2021 SEC Media Days

0030B8F1-E4F6-42A3-B762-1CCB2BE28A3D
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses Tennessee's Incoming Transfers

E4E180C6-C4DB-40F4-AE35-D883C32DC15B
Football

WATCH: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel makes opening statement at 2021 SEC Media Days

E4E180C6-C4DB-40F4-AE35-D883C32DC15B
Football

Relationships In Three Phases Are a Vital Part of Josh Heupel's Tennessee Program