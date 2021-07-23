Tennessee Director of Football Content Announces Move to NFL

Chanelle Smith-Walker is widely known as a trailer blazer in her industry of creating and producing content for college athletes. In fact, she is the only female, black woman to ever ascend to the position.

She came to Tennessee from North Carolina State in February, and she replaced Clay Bollinger, who left with Jeremy Pruitt's staff departure. Now, after a few short months in Knoxville, Smith-Walker has announced she will be leaving for the NFL.

When Josh Heupel came to Knoxville, he was tasked with pretty much revamping every single aspect of the Tennessee program, and hiring Smith-Walker was considered a pivotal move.

The new world of college athletics centers around the player's brand with the NIL rules that are now firmly in place and Smith-Walker is considered one of the best in terms of helping promote and market players across social media.

During her short time in Knoxville, she launched 'Tay Talks' with Alontae Taylor, the 'Fitted' series with multiple football players, and she produced multiple edits and video productions for the football team that has helped them continue to push for one of the top spots in the nation in terms of social media marketability.

Smith-Walker assembled a strong team around her after she made it to Rocky Top, and it is likely Tennessee could hire from within to quickly fill the position.

Corey Easley is the Assistant Director of Football Content and could be a viable candidate to replace her.