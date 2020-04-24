The Tennessee football program is well-known for its first-round NFL Draft selections, as Peyton Manning, Eric Berry and Derek Barnett are just a few of the names who have cemented the Vols’ legacy for sending high-profile talent to the next level.

This year, like 2018 and 2019, that legacy dropped a bit. None of the selections from a Thursday night’s first round were from Tennessee, although there were a whopping 15 selections from the SEC.

Darrell Taylor was the only Vol projected as a first-round possibility, but the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans put that thought to bed with their selections of Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks and Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, respectively.

The Vols may not have had anyone drafted in Thursday’s first round, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any intriguing prospects that could go in the later rounds on Friday or Saturday.

Jauan Jennings, Darrell Taylor and Nigel Warrior are three players that could find themselves on an NFL roster by the draft’s end on Saturday, and Dominick Wood-Anderson, Marquez Callaway and Daniel Bituli could still get picked up at some point, too.

Listen using the link below for a full breakdown of this draft class, courtesy of WDKN Sports Director/VR2 contributor Jake Nichols and VR2 on SI editor Matt Ray: