Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Tennessee 2020 draft class breakdown: Jake Nichols and Matt Ray discuss the Vols’ draft class on WDKN Dickson

Jake Nichols

The Tennessee football program is well-known for its first-round NFL Draft selections, as Peyton Manning, Eric Berry and Derek Barnett are just a few of the names who have cemented the Vols’ legacy for sending high-profile talent to the next level.

This year, like 2018 and 2019, that legacy dropped a bit. None of the selections from a Thursday night’s first round were from Tennessee, although there were a whopping 15 selections from the SEC.

Darrell Taylor was the only Vol projected as a first-round possibility, but the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans put that thought to bed with their selections of Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks and Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, respectively.

The Vols may not have had anyone drafted in Thursday’s first round, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any intriguing prospects that could go in the later rounds on Friday or Saturday. 

Jauan Jennings, Darrell Taylor and Nigel Warrior are three players that could find themselves on an NFL roster by the draft’s end on Saturday, and Dominick Wood-Anderson, Marquez Callaway and Daniel Bituli could still get picked up at some point, too.

Listen using the link below for a full breakdown of this draft class, courtesy of WDKN Sports Director/VR2 contributor Jake Nichols and VR2 on SI editor Matt Ray:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Matthew Ray

by

jnichols_2121

Where Things Stand with USC QB Transfer JT Daniels and Tennessee

A deep dive into the transfer or JT Daniels and Tennessee

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 4-18-20

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 4-18-20

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

NFL Legacy RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. Talks Tennessee Offer, Recruitment, and More

2023 NFL Legacy RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. Talks Recent Tennessee Offer, Recruitment, and More

Dale Dowden

Peach State DB Daiquan White 'Wowed' by Tennessee Offer, Talks Recruitment

Peach State DB Daiquan White talks Tennessee offer and more

Dale Dowden

Watch: Peyton Manning Delivers Heartfelt Intro for 2020 NFL Draft

Watch: Peyton Manning Delivers Heartfelt Intro for 2020 NFL Draft

Matthew Ray

Tyler Byrd Talks Transitions at Tennessee and Overall Experience on Rocky Top

Tyler Byrd Talks Transitions at Tennessee and Overall Experience on Rocky Top

Matthew Ray

by

Bassmaster_vol

Position Preview: Is Tennessee's Offensive Line Poised to be the Best in the SEC in 2020?

A deep dive into Tennessee's 2020 offensive line room

Matthew Ray

Darrell Taylor Projected to Seattle in First Round of Latest Mock Draft

Darrell Taylor Projected to Seattle in First Round of Latest Mock Draft

Matthew Ray

Watch: On This Date, Eric Berry Begins his NFL Journey

A look back at Eric Berry's NFL career and his draft selection

Matthew Ray