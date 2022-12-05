Tennessee Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

The 45-day transfer portal window has officially opened as of today, and new names are popping up in the portal by the minute. Prior to the window opening, Tennessee had five players announce their intentions to enter. This article will serve as a running update during the window to reflect names that enter the portal.

Justin Williams-Thomas

Position: Running Back

Transfer Announcement Date: Dec. 4, 2022

6-foot, 210 pounds out of Dallas, Georgia

Williams-Thomas carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards in 2022. He most recently did not travel with the Vols to Nashville for their final game against Vanderbilt. The once-coveted running back recruit will have four years of eligibility left.

Len'Neth Whitehead

Position: Running Back

Transfer Announcement Date: Dec. 2, 2022

6-2, 220 pounds out of Athens, Georgia

Whitehead served as Tennessee's third option at running back last fall, and he even flashed his potential at times, as the Vols found themselves depleted at the position. Whitehead carried the ball 32 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Miles Campbell

Position: Tight End

Transfer Announcement Date: Dec. 1, 2022

6-foot, 210 pounds out of Dallas, Georgia

Campbell only appeared in one game in 2022, earning 13 snaps against UT-Martin. He appeared in five games in his career, catching two passes for 25 yards. Coming out of high school, Campbell had offers from 32 Division 1 programs. He ultimately chose Tennessee over Auburn, Georgia Tech and North Carolina State.

Jimmy Calloway

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Announcement Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot, 190 pounds out of Morrow, Georgia

Despite showing promising flashes, Calloway was never able to get on track as a Vol. He caught 9 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown over the course of his career. Coming out of high school, Calloway chose the Vols over Florida. He has potential to continue playing wide receiver or convert to defensive back, if a team desired.

Jimmy Holliday

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Announcement Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot, 205 pounds out of Flora, Mississippi

As a reserve receiver, Holiday caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He returned 14 kicks for 281 yards as well. Holiday will have two years of eligibility remaining at the school he ends up at in the transfer portal, as well as a redshirt if needed.

Understanding the Transfer Portal and Its Windows

The transfer portal has essentially been the wild West from the outside looking in. However, the NCAA has implemented new windows that take some of the chaos out of the equation.

The window for winter transfers opens on December 5th and runs for 45 consecutive days, while the Spring portal window is shorter and runs from May 1-15th.

A key part to understand during this process is that a player does not have to choose their school during this window, they just have to declare their name to ensure immediate eligibility, unless they are a graduate transfer. In this case, a grad transfer does not apply to these rules.

Most players that enter during this window are looking to get enrolled for the Spring semester at the school of their choosing. For Tennessee, the Spring semester starts on January 23rd. There is also a winter term that spans three weeks after the first of the year.

The biggest impact being seen with the transfer portal is on high school recruits, who are seeing classes shrink due to Division 1 programs flipping their rosters via the portal. The early signing period runs from December 21st-23rd this year.