Tennessee Football: Players to Know for Missouri

No.5 Tennessee (8-1,4-1) returns to Neyland Stadium for the home finale this weekend against Missouri (4-5, 2-4). The Vols will look to get back on track this weekend as their perfect season was ended by No.1 Georgia last Saturday in Athens. Ahead of the contest with Missouri, the Volunteer Country staff takes a look at players to know for the Tigers.

QB Brady Cook

Offensively, it starts with Cook for the Tigers. Everything they do is based around him being able to move the pocket with his legs and create mismatches in the play-action game. Cook is a good athlete that will test Tennessee in space. The Vols have to be sound in the backend as he will make plays off-schedule. Cook has completed 65% of his passes this season, but he has not been excellent in taking care of the football. He has thrown six touchdowns with seven interceptions. Cook is Missouri's third leading rusher as well. He has carried the ball 84 times for 232 yards and five touchdowns. If Tennessee, limits Cook's success, they will slow the Tigers down significantly.

WR Dominic Lovett

Cook's favorite target is Dominic Lovettt. He has hauled in over a fourth over Cook's completions and is the Tigers' big play threat. He is effective at all three levels tomorrow and the Vols will need to stymy his production to slow down the Tigers' offensive approach on Saturday. Lovett has caught 45 passes for 659 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Cody Schrader

The senior running back has emerged for the Tigers this season, and he has been solid since taking over. He has carried the ball 111 times for 509 yards and five touchdowns. Schrader is a 5-9, 217lbs bowling ball back that is tough to bring down and is very effective in between the tackles. Tennessee has to win at the point of contact and get Schrader on the ground.

LB Tyron Hopper

Defensively, the former Florida transfer leads the Tigers. This season he has been all over the field with 51 total tackles, 11 for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception. Tennessee has to seal Hopper at the second level to create explosive plays in the run game.

Safety Jaylon Carlies

Another guy for the Tigers that is always around the ball is Carlies. The safety is great in the run fit and has an obvious nose for the football. He has intercepted six passes in the last two seasons and has over 100 tackles. Tennessee will test the middle of the field like they always do, but they will have to be aware of Carlies.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

On the outside of the defense, the Tigers will look to Rakestraw to run with Tennessee's receivers. He has been great since signing with Missouri over Alabama, so but expect the Vols to test him downfield, as he is a physical cornerback that can draw pass interference penalties frequently. Rakestraw has eight pass defenses and one interception this season.

DL Darius Robinson

The Tigers use a by-committee approach on the defensive line, but Robinson has been the most productive this season. He has accrued 20 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks. Tennessee will have to account for him on Saturday, if they hope to re-establish a consistent ground game.