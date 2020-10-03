Live Updates: Tennessee-Missouri

Knoxville, Tenn-- The Vols and Missouri are set to kick-off momentarily, and I will have live updates here:

12:49-20-yard touchdown rush from Eric Gray. Vols take a 14-0 lead with 14:44 left in the second quarter. Gray has 7 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown early in this contest.

12:40- End Q1: Tenessee leads Missouri 7-0. Vols are back in Missouri's territory for the 3rd time in three drives.

12:32- After working the ball down the field. Tennessee stalls out and Cimaglia misses a 39-yarder.

12:17- Bryce Thompson is not in the game yet. He has a brace on his shoulder, but he did participate during warmups. Kenneth George got the start.

12:15- Missouri takes over for their first series. Crouch gets the start at inside linebacker.

12:12- Touchdown Tennessee- Ty Chandler caps the drive with a 3-yard score. Guarantano goes 5-7 for 58 yards on the opening drive.

12:08- Guarantano drills a deep fade into the red-zone.

12:06 Vols convert a 4th and 1. Jarrett Guarantano looks crisp.

12:01 PM- Missouri Wins the toss. Vols Will receive.

11:57 AM- Brandon Kennedy is the lone captain for the Volunteers today.

11:50 AM- Cade Mays announced as starting Right Tackle in his first game as a Tennessee Volunteer