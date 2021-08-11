Tennessee-Pitt to Clash in 'Johnny Majors Classic'

The two programs will honor the icon during their home and home series

Johnny Majors will be honored by two teams that he became a legend with. Tennessee and Pitt will play on September 11th in what is now dubbed the 'Johnny Majors Classic, according to a press release from Tennessee today.

"When Tennessee and Pitt meet in Neyland Stadium on Sept. 11, they will pay tribute to a shared gridiron icon as the two programs announced Wednesday the game's designation as the Johnny Majors Classic, named in honor of the late legendary head coach and player," the press release states.

Each University's Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach commented on the event.

"Honoring Johnny Majors in this way creates another really special and unique element to an already-special season as we celebrate Neyland Stadium's centennial," Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. "I appreciate Pittsburgh's partnership on this. It will be a memorable day for the Majors family as well as fans of both schools who appreciate Johnny Majors' hall of fame legacy."





"We are honored to join the University of Tennessee in celebrating the life of Coach Johnny Majors," Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. "Beyond the victories, Coach Majors made such a huge impact on the lives of his players. That's his greatest legacy and the University of Pittsburgh is incredibly proud to be part of it. We look forward to being with the Majors family when we visit in September."



"Coach Majors was synonymous with Tennessee football and that has become even more apparent to me in my short time in Knoxville," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "He always preached 'attack, attack, attack' to his teams, a mantra we still apply today. It's only appropriate that the two programs he impacted the most will honor him with a game in his namesake, and we are proud to take part in it."





"This is an incredibly fitting tribute for Coach Majors, a true coaching legend who made such a lasting impact at both Pitt and Tennessee," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. "Every time I walk past our national championship display, I'm reminded—and inspired—by his legacy. He set high standards on and off the field during his incredible career."

The press release also states that Johnny Majors Classic apparrell will be available for purchase, and when the two teams meet in 2022 at Heinz Field, the event will be reciprocated.

Majors was a two time head coach at Pitt, while coaching at Tennessee from 1977-1992. He was a star on the field as a player in the 1950's for the Vols, including a campaign that saw him finish as runner-up for the Heisman.