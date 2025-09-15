Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Latest Heisman Odds Sees Drastic Improvement To Win The Prestigious Award
Joey Aguilar has continued to see his stock rise and now has emerged as a Heisman candidate. Aguilar has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and the Tennessee offense has seen new heights since he took over as quarterback. The Volunteers are hitting on more big plays down the field and have shredded defenses early on. Aguilar has been
His performance through three weeks has landed him on the Heisman odds per Bet MGM and a chance to be a finalist and even potentially win the award if he continues the stellar play. The other quarterbacks on the list are Carson Beck, who is the favorite, Oklahoma John Mateer, Oregon Dante Moore, and Georgia Gunner Stockton. Aguilar sits at +1200 odds currently on winning the award.
Through three games, Aguilar has thrown for 906 yards, nine touchdowns, on a 66.3% completion percentage, and a 173.5 passer rating. He’s thrown for more than 200 yards in every game he has played this season. Aguilar was instrumental in helping the Vols set a program record with 72 points against East Tennessee State.
Aguilar was even better against Georgia, setting a season-high with 371 passing yards and four touchdowns against an elite defense. He also started the game 14/14 and was in a nice groove until the Bulldogs defense adjusted, but he still continued to play at a high level and adjusted to what he was seeing.
“You know, it's always a good thing. We're striving for perfection, even though we're not going to get there, but we can get pretty close, and just the drive that everybody has on this team to just be great and play for each other and play for that T that we wear is you know, Something you can't put into somebody's mind and have a mindset like that,” said Aguilar.
This was evident by the long 72-yard touchdown throw to Chris Brazzell II as they answered the call after the offense sputtered. Aguilar has shown that this team can respond to adversity and come out on the other side no matter who they are playing. It starts from the top and trickles down to your leader and quarterback.
With his mindset to continue to improve and strive for perfection, it will disseminate through the team, one that has a good chance to make noise in the SEC and be a problem for others throughout the season. With Aguilar’s stellar play, Tennessee has a great opportunity to get back to the College Football Playoff.