Tennessee RB Fred Orr Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee Running Back Fred Orr has entered the transfer portal, a source tells Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

The reserve running back came to Knoxvillle as a preferred walk-on and played in 11 games, serving primarily as a special teams contributor.

Orr saw a lot of action in the spring game this past season, carrying the ball 6 times for 40 yards.

Coming out of high school, the Clarksville (Tenn.) native chose to walk-on at Tennessee over offers from Army, Air Force, and UT-Martin.

Orr joins a growing list of transfers since the season's ending, including RB Dee Beckwith, OL K'Rojhn Calbert, WR Andison Coby, and LS Will Albright.

Orr earned a spot on the SEC Honor Roll during his time at Tennessee in 2019-2020.

