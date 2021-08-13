Tennessee to honor four trailblazers with statue unveiling before Thursday night kickoff against Bowling Green

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you’ve driven past Neyland Stadium this summer, you’ve probably noticed some construction work on the plaza outside Gate 21.

Well, there’s a good reason for that.

Tennessee announced via release on Friday that it will be unveiling bronze statues of four Black Volunteer trailblazers — Lester McClain, Jackie Walker, Condredge Holloway and Tee Martin — before the Vols kick off the Josh Heupel era against Bowling Green.

The statues are meant to recognize Tennessee’s progressive approach with Black student-athletes, and the Vols’ progressive past in which each athlete played such an integral part.

Per the release, these statues are also part of the My All Campaign, one of Danny White’s first initiatives as athletic director, and they will mark just one of Tennessee’s celebrations in the 100th year of Neyland Stadium.

“It is an honor for the university to be able to permanently recognize the impact of these men in such a powerful way," White said in the release. "We are proud of what their names represent, and I believe this is a fitting tribute. They carried themselves with strength and grace as they led the way for so many others. I love that our football student-athletes will pass by this installation during every Vol Walk. I hope it serves as a reminder of those who came before them and paved the way for progress."

McClain was the first African-American to play at Tennessee, and he was also the first Black SEC player to score a touchdown when he caught a pass in the end zone against Georgia Tech in 1968.

Walker, a linebacker in the 1970’s, was the first Black All-American in the SEC. He unfortunately passed away in 2002, but he will be represented by family members at the statue dedication and unveiling.

Walker’s brother, Marshall, said he is “ecstatic, proud and happy” that Tennessee is honoring his brother and other instrumental athletes in this way.

Holloway, of course, ran roughshod over defenses in his time, as he eventually earned the nickname, “The Artful Dodger.” In 1972, Holloway became the first Black quarterback to start for an SEC team, and his full Tennessee journey — which also included a spot on the Vols’ baseball team — can be seen in the Kenny Chesney-produced documentary, The Color Orange.

After playing professional football, Holloway eventually returned to Tennessee to work with the athletics department.

"When I first heard about this, I was pretty shocked," Holloway said in the release. "It's a great honor. I'm nothing but grateful. I enjoyed all the things I did there at the University of Tennessee, but a lot of the credit for this honor goes to my teammates.



"Back when I was playing, I never thought about opening doors for players in the future. I just thought about trying to play my best and get along well with my teammates. It's a team game. There are 11 guys out there (on the football field), and all of us worked together to play well and win."

And who could forget Martin, who led the Vols to a dazzling national title and perfect 13-0 record in the 1998-99 season? With that feat, Martin became the first Black quarterback to guide an SEC team to a national championship. He also made a return to Tennessee as the wide receivers coach under Jeremy Pruitt, and he now serves in the same role with the Baltimore Ravens.

"I want to say thank you to the Tennessee athletic department—past and present—for this outstanding honor, "Martin said. "I want this statue to represent those who came before me and opened doors for me at the University of Tennessee—Lester McClain and Condredge Holloway, to name a few. I want to thank my teammates and coaches for their hard work and love during some of the most memorable years in UT football history. I will always love you all. Go Vols!"

