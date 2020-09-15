Watch: Vols Continue Fall Camp with Tuesday Afternoon Practice

The Tennessee Volunteers returned to the practice field on Tuesday evening, as the Vols continue preparations ahead of South Carolina. You can watch the highlights in the video above.

Earlier in the day, Trey Smith had this to say about the Offense, "We have a really great offensive room dynamic right now. A lot of players that want to get better, a lot of players that want to be great, a lot of players that want to dominate and push the ball in the SEC and that’s what we’re going to have to do at the end of the day. In terms of younger guys, (Javontez) Spraggins definitely left an impression on me. He has a love for the game that a lot of the time younger players have when they first get to college, a certain passion of wanting to be great and doing the right things and trying to be consistent. He has a lot of things to learn, but as a freshman, who doesn’t at that point? But Spraggins reminds me of someone who taught me everything I know in Jashon Robertson in terms of how he plays the game and presents himself on a daily basis, and I’ll be honest the future is very bright for him if he stays on that path.”

Pruitt and company will likely not get in all of the allotted 25 practices, as he alluded to last week, as his football team has been decimated with absences due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Video and Featured image via Tennessee Athletics Communication