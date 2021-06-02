Vols QB Bailey to Work at Manning Passing Academy

Harrison Bailey will join the quarterback room at the Manning Passing Academy next month. The second-year Tennessee quarterback learned of the prestigious honor last month, according to a source close to the situation.

Bailey, a known gym rat, has worked intensely over the summer to continue to develop his craft, as he has spent time in Atlanta, Alabama, and California working with different quarterbacks and trainers.

Bailey has continued to work on his timeliness and ability to throw off-platform, as he looks to carry forward his momentum following a strong showing in April's annual Orange & White game.

Bailey worked with multi-year Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and QB country in the middle of May and then traveled to California to work with Jordan Palmer, while training alongside USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels.

Bailey will be joined by an extensive list of high-profile quarterbacks from around the country, including Nix, Slovis, Daniels, North Carolina's Sam Howell, Liberty's Malik Willis, Clemson's D.J. Uiagelelie, and Ole Miss's Matt Corral.

Tennessee returned to workouts on Tuesday, and they will continue ramping up towards the fall in the coming month. Bailey will be entrenched in the middle of the quarterback competition in the coming months, and he will work at the Manning Passing Academy from July 15-18.

During the multi-day event, Bailey will serve as a camp counselor, and he will also get the opportunity to compete against the other quarterbacks during the Saturday Night Lights portion of the event.