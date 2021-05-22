Sports Illustrated home
Just In: Vols Win SEC East With Win Over Gamecocks, Vandy Loss

The Tennessee Baseball team has won the SEC East title following today's win
Tony Vitello's BaseballVols have been full of magic moments during the 2020 season. The Vols captivated a fan base with walk-off wins, dominant series performances, and all-around team play. Following today's win at South Carolina, they successfully won every road series they played in this season against SEC opponents.

Tennessee withstood a late innings surge from South Carolina to sweat out a 5-4 rubber match win. The win meant the Vols secured a top-four SEC tournament seed, a top-eight seed nationally, and the opportunity to host a regional. Despite all of that, the waiting game was still not over. Tennessee needed a win from Kentucky in Nashville to grab the SEC East crown from Vanderbilt, and they got just that.

The Wildcats defeated the Commodores 7-5 thanks to two late homers.

The victory gives the Vols their first outright regular-season SEC East crown since 1995. The Vols last won a share of the East in 1997.

Tennessee will head into the SEC tournament as the number two seed. The Vols regular season concluded with a 42-14 (20-10) record.

