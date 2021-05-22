Just In: Vols Win SEC East With Win Over Gamecocks, Vandy Loss

Tony Vitello's BaseballVols have been full of magic moments during the 2020 season. The Vols captivated a fan base with walk-off wins, dominant series performances, and all-around team play. Following today's win at South Carolina, they successfully won every road series they played in this season against SEC opponents.

Tennessee withstood a late innings surge from South Carolina to sweat out a 5-4 rubber match win. The win meant the Vols secured a top-four SEC tournament seed, a top-eight seed nationally, and the opportunity to host a regional. Despite all of that, the waiting game was still not over. Tennessee needed a win from Kentucky in Nashville to grab the SEC East crown from Vanderbilt, and they got just that.

The Wildcats defeated the Commodores 7-5 thanks to two late homers.

The victory gives the Vols their first outright regular-season SEC East crown since 1995. The Vols last won a share of the East in 1997.

Tennessee will head into the SEC tournament as the number two seed. The Vols regular season concluded with a 42-14 (20-10) record.