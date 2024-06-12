Tennessee Volunteers Land A High-Ceiling Prospect in Jayden Loftin
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed the commitment from Jayden Loftin, a consensus 3-star recruit out of the New Jersey area of Somerville. He's the 11th commit in the 2025 class for the Vols. He joins Ethan Utley, Sidney Walton, Tyler Redmond, and Dylan Lewis as the only defensive commits in the class so far. Here's what the Volunteers landed in Jayden Loftin.
Jayden Loftin Highlights Evaluation:
Frame: At 6'4.5, 240 pounds, Loftin is collegiate size as is. There's minimal amount of body fat that will be traded for additional muscle mass you'd imagine in college.
Athleticism: Loftin ran track as a true freshman, he moonlights as a tight end, and he's got forty times listed in the 4.6 range. He's plenty athletic.
Instincts: He's got a natural feel for shedding blocks. Rarely on tape will you see him turn into a seeing-red bullrusher. There's a level of refinement in the application of his hand-fighting moves. There's a natural nose for the football as well.
Polish: He tends to fire off the ball with high pad-level and his hands down by his side at times. This will lead to offensive linemen on the collegiate level getting into his chest plate which is a no-no for any pass rusher. He will need to clean that up. There's also some cleaning up of the stance and he's going to have to become used to playing a bit more on the EDGE you'd assume, Somerville has him playing more of a 4i (inside the tackle).
Bottom Line: At first glance you see why this player is committed to an SEC school. He's extremely gifted and had he attended a southeastern school, perhaps his ranking is impacted for the better. There's going to be some transition period, but this Tennessee EDGE room is filled with athletic specimens and he will fit the bill immediately.
