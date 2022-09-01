Tennessee vs. Ball State: Live Updates, Score, Game Notes

As Tennessee Football begins their 2022 season against Ball State on Thursday night, Volunteer Country will be keeping you up to date on the game with a live, drive-by-drive updates article.

Starting with the opening kickoff, Tennessee's first contest of the season is chronologically updated with updates and thoughts below.

Below are noteworthy starts for Tennessee in the season opener.

WR Bru McCoy

STAR Tamarion McDonald

CB Christian Charles

LT Gerald Mincey

Notable inactives:

DB De'Shawn Rucker

LB Juwan Mitchell

DB/PR Dee Williams

WR Chas Nimrod

TE Miles Campbell

Kickoff

Ball State wins the toss and elects to receive. Tennessee on defense first to begin the season.

First Quarter

First Ball State Drive

Ball State quarterback John Paddock throws an interception to Tamarion McDonald on the first play of the game.

First Tennessee Drive

On Tennessee's first play of the drive, Hendon Hooker throws a 23-yard touchdown to Jalin Hyatt. Too easy.

Score: Vols 7, Ball State 0

Second Ball State Drive

The Cardinals converted two third downs and moved past mid-field, but couldn't convert their third third down attempt. Ball State went for it on 4th down, and Paddock threw it incomplete.

Vols will take over on their own 38-yard line.

Second Tennessee Drive (9:55)

Tennessee moves the ball down the field well but cannot convert on a third-and-five at the 16-yard-line. Drive stalls and Chase McGrath nails the FG.

*Bru McCoy recorded his first catch as a Vol on that drive.

Score: Vols 10, Ball State 0

Third Ball State Drive (8:03)

Ball State running back Carson Steele is stuffed on a third-and-one. They try a QB Sneak on 4th down but can't convert. Second straight 4th down conversion attempt failed for Ball State.

Third Tennessee Drive (6:22)

Vols run it on third and seven and don't make the line to gain.

UT gets a neutral zone infraction call on 4th and 6 and converts on 4th and 1 with a 10-yard Jabari Small run.

Another penalty sets up Tennessee at the one-yard line and Hendon Hooker keeps it on the option for a touchdown.

Vols 17, Ball State 0

Fourth Ball State Drive

Cardinals go three and out and punt for the first time of the game. First punt of the game.

Tennessee begins the next drive on the 24-yard-line.

Vols 17, Ball State 0

Fourth Tennessee Drive

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Final Score:

Photo Credit: Jamar Coach of the Knoxville News Sentinel