Tennessee vs Florida Official Injury Report
The official injury report for Tennessee vs Florida has been released.
While there may not be divisions in the SEC anymore, two former eastern division opponents are facing off this weekend as Tennessee will be playing host to the Florida Gators. Tennessee is coming off of a loss to Arkansas while the Gators are coming off of a win against UCF.
This year's game is leaning in the favor of the Volunteers, as Tennessee is a 15-point favoriteaccording to draft kings. However, this matchup has been decided by 15 or more points just four times since 2012. It seems to be one of those games where it doesn't matter where each team currently sits, it ends up being a dogfight.
Both teams are dealing with injuries coming into this matchups as are pretty much every single college football program at this point in the season. With that said, here is what the official injury report looks like for both teams just a few days out from the game.
Tennessee vs Florida Official Injury Report:
Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB, Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB, Out
- Ben Bolton, LB, Doubtful
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., Questionable
- Squirrel White, WR, Probable
- Christian Harrison, DB, Probable
- Bru McCoy, WR, Probable
Florida:
- Ja'Keem Jackson, DB, Out
- TJ Abrams, WR, Out
- Treyaun Webb, RB, Out
- KD Daniels, RB, Out
- Kahleil Jackson, WR, Out
- Devon Manuel, OL, Out
- Tony Livingston, TE, Out
- Marcus Burke, WR, Out
- Jamari Lyons, DL, Out
- DJ Douglas, DB, Questionable
- Bryce Thornton, DB, Questionable
- Asa Turner, DB, Questionable
- Austin Barber, OL, Questionable
- Joey Slackman, DL, Questionable
