Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
After defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Saturday night, the Vols are continuing their rise up the polls.
Tennessee is now ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll, up one spot from No. 6 a week ago. They moved ahead of the Ole Miss Rebels in the poll and are sitting just behind Alabama. The Vols came in at No. 6 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, up one spot from No. 7 last week.
After losing 25-15 to Tennessee, Oklahoma has gone from 15 to 21 in the AP Poll and from 13 to 18 in the Coaches Poll. The loss yesterday was the first time that the Sooners had lost by double digits at home since losing to Ohio State in 2016 by a score of 45-24.
Tennessee has a bye week coming up before traveling to Fayetteville for a road matchup with Arkansas. The Razorbacks are 3-1 after defeating Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Razorbacks will face No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday while the Vols get to watch from home. Tennessee will have a great chance to move up again next week in both polls during their bye week. Georgia and Alabama will play each other and likely knock one of them out of the top five.
The SEC continues its rankings dominance. This week, the conference has five of the top six teams. Missouri dropped from 7 to 11 after barely scraping by against Vanderbilt on Saturday. LSU is up two spots to No. 14 after defeating UCLA 34-17 in Baton Rouge.
AP Poll Week Five Rankings:
- Texas
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Louisville
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
