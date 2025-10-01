Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
Chris Brazzell II has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watchlist, a prestigious award given to the best wide receiver in college football. Brazzell II has put the entire country on notice with his exceptional play and is continuing to shine in the nation’s eyes.
It’s been a phenomenal start to the season for Brazzell II, who has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the country. He is tied for the most receiving touchdowns with seven on the season. In three of the five games played in 2025, Brazzell II has crossed the 100-yard mark. One of the best games came against Georgia, where he finished with six catches for 177 yards and three touchdowns. He is coming off six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown against Mississippi State. One of his touchdowns was taken away on a phantom pass interference call that would have made his stats even better.
He’s been virtually unguardable and his versatility to be able to line up anywhere on the field whetheer in the slot, boundary, or specific formations, makes it diffciult to roll coverage to his side. He’s been taking advantage and making defenses play for not helping defenders when they cover him.
This season, he has 31 catches, 531 yards, and seven touchdowns. He is also averaging an impressive 17.1 yards per catch. Another absurd stat is that he has 21 receptions of 10+ yards. He’s also made history for the Volunteers, having the most touchdowns through five games in Tennessee history.
Head coach Josh Heupel chimed in on his Brazzell II play this season.
“I believe that he had a chance to grow and play at the level that he is right now, but not just him, the entire room. At the end of the day in this game, at every level, but certainly here, it's about development as well. The traits that we saw in Chris and the guys that we had in that room, liked what we were bringing in. It was about development. You guys heard me say that, you know, off-season, there was a point of emphasis, young guys can't be young, and that was certainly true for freshmen," said Heupel..
"It was new guys, but guys that hadn't been in our program very long, you know, Coach Pope and that wide receiver room have done a great job of continuing to grow. Obviously, Chris is who you asked about initially. He's played extremely well, done a great job, in one-on-one situations, going after the ball, making plays, and been a big part of our success that we've had.”
If Brazzell II were to win the Biletnikoff award, he would be the first Volunteer to do so since 2022, when Jalin Hyatt one the award. Brazzell II has a chance to establish himself as one of the best wide receivers for the NFL Draft next April if he continues his dominant play.
What is the Biletnikoff award?
The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to college football's most outstanding FBS receiver. Any player who catches a pass (wide receivers, tight ends, slot backs, or running backs) is eligible for the honor, which recognizes the nation's top pass-catcher.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731