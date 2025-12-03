Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 WR Tyreek King Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.

The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 WR Tyreek King.



King is not only an in-state player, but a local guy to Knoxville, so the bond and familiarity is strong between the two.



King is coming in alongside Tristen Keys as the two pure wide receivers of the class, but athletes Joel Wyatt and Salesi Moa could end up in the position room as well.

BIO

Knoxville Catholic's Tyreek King (7) moves the ball during a TSSAA high school football game against Anderson County on August 28, 2025, in Clinton, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyreek King



Knoxville Catholic (Tennessee)



Wide Receiver



5-foot-10.5, 180-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Tyreek King on a visit. | Tyreek King/X

Offered: March 23, 2023



Committed: October 31, 2024



Signed: December 3, 2025

King will provide another shifty body that can impact the slot game in similar ways as Braylon Staley, but King also has enough speed that in certain situations could be a true factor on the perimeter as well as the kick return game.



Just another weapon to add to the arsenal known as the wide receivers. This talented player will also come in with a different mentality due to being a local product. Another young man who knows the pride of those who wear the Power T.

Highlights

