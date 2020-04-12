Volunteer Country
Watch: Tennessee Orchestrates Impressive Zoom Call with Celebrities, Coaches, Current and Former Players

Matthew Ray

Tennessee's Assistant Head Coach, Passing Game Coordinator, and WR Coach Tee Martin tweeted out early this morning, "Vols fans! You will get a treat today!" Martin was not lying as he setup a zoom call with the purpose of the last person being added having to add the most famous person in their phone. Lets just say, it got very interesting with celebrities. You can watch the video below.

The extensive reach of Martin, the Tennessee coaches, and other celebrities on the call is not all that surprising considering their various stops. Below is a full list of participants on the call.

96A93890-EF73-43EB-93F6-45E52996ADBE
Photo Via Tennessee Athletics Twitter
