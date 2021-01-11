Tennessee's Toughest Players to Replace Heading Into 2021

It has been a rough few weeks for Jeremy Pruitt's football team with departures to the NFL Draft and players electing to transfer out. On Friday, VR2 on SI reported that starting offensive tackle Wanya Morris intends to enter the transfer portal, which is still the case. However, at any time, Morris could remove his name once Tennessee officially enters him in the portal, or he could stop the process before it happens. Starting Edge Rusher Deandre Johnson transferred to Miami, and Bryce Thompson has opted for the draft. There are still other possible decisions to come in the next week or so, but for now, e talk about the most challenging players for Tennessee to replace in 2021.

No.5- Brandon Johnson

Johnson is not the flashiest of receivers, but he could certainly be used when you look at what Tennessee has in the room. A veteran presence with valuable SEC experience should never be undervalued. While the future points toward Jalin Hyatt and Velus Jones, Tennessee's receiving room will still have plenty of question marks. Johnson was a tenured member with leadership experience, which will make him a pivotal member to replace for Tennessee.

No.4- Deandre Johnson

Tennessee's pass rush was obsolete this fall for the most part, and the Vols are adding key pieces to the mix, such as Dylan Brooks and Byron Young, with room for another impact transfer to come. Johnson had 4.5 sacks for Tennessee this year, which tied for the team lead, and while his departure will allow the opportunity for younger players to make a move, Tennessee has to find an immediate solution in 2021.

No.3-Wanya Morris

If Morris does, in fact, transfer from Tennessee, he will be a crucial loss for the Vols. I expect him to have some serious suitors from what I have gathered, and he will leave a glaring need at tackle for the Vols. That said, Jeremy Pruitt is doing everything he can to keep Morris in Knoxville. Yes, Morris did not have an ideal sophomore season, but he also likely missed the most time from contact tracing, which seriously impacted his fall. I am told that he missed upwards of two months, which would be hard for any player to overcome. Tennessee has not landed a true left tackle body in the last two recruiting classes, which means whoever the coach is will have to find one in the transfer portal if Morris does follow through with his intended plans.

No.2- Trey Smith

Smith may be the only Tennessee Volunteer drafted this year, and his success on Rocky Top is undeniable, but I do not think he will be the hardest player for Tennessee to replace in 2021. Tennessee has recruited well at the guard position, and Cade Mays and Jerome Carvin could prove as an effective duo alongside whoever lines up at Center. Javontez Spraggins flashed his potential, and numerous others await their chance. However, Smith's physical presence and leadership ability is something that Tennessee could miss greatly. If you are going to be successful in the SEC, it starts up front, and Smith is known for his nastiness. Tennessee has to have someone assume that identity if it hopes to grow as a unit next fall under a new offensive line coach.

No.1-Bryce Thompson

Thompson is the closest thing to a true No.1 cornerback that Tennessee has had under Jeremy Pruitt, and the Vols are thin behind him. Alontae Taylor, Kenneth George, and Warren Burrell all have starting experience, but Thompson was the glue guy. Tennessee did not recruit the position well in the 2021 class, making Thompson's departure even more of a blow. Tennessee will have to be active in the transfer portal and hope a serviceable option becomes available or that Taylor, George, or Burrell take a significant step forward this fall.