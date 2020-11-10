Texas A&M Expecting to Be Down Over A Dozen Players This Week For Tennessee

Texas A & M is as hot as any team in the country, and many expected Tennessee to be catching them at a very bad time. That could still be the case if the game does happen on Saturday, but the Aggies are going to be without multiple players, according to Athletic Director, Ross Bjork.

The school suspended in-person football activities yesterday after an athlete and football personnel tested positive for the virus, but it appears that was only the start.

Following the news on Monday, Fisher said, " We suspended things for the safety protocols to make sure we do our quarantine tracing and all the things,” Fisher said on Monday. “If there is more there, if there is a spread, we’re trying to prevent that. Do everything from a safety issue from our players and our staff to keep them as safe as possible. So we’ll do everything by Zoom today and then we’ll make accordance's based off the test results we get back and the things that are going on and the quarantine tracing in which we’re presently still pursuing and finalizing."

Earlier today, Bjork said, "It’s not like an outbreak, it’s just contact tracing. The level of concern is not that we have a bunch of positive cases, you just don’t have the players because of your contact tracing."

Bjork continued to ESPN by saying Texas A & M would have "over a dozen players out with no way out of it."

Depending on injuries, it will be interesting to see if the Aggies can make the minimum number of 53 scholarship players available on game day.