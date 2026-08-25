The Position Groups That Will Decide The Tennessee Volunteers Season

This early in the season, every team has question marks about their roster. Some teams' questions are certainly more pressing than others, but no team has everything sorted out. The Tennessee Volunteers are no different.

For Tennessee, they have two questions at some of the most important position groups. There is talent all across the roster and even in these positions, but you never quite know what you have till the games start.

What position groups will decide Tennessee’s fate this season? I am glad you asked; let’s jump into both sides of the ball.

The Offensive Position That Will Help Decide The Vols Season

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one should be pretty obvious to any Volunteer fan. The position group on offense that will decide the season is the most important one: the quarterback. This might seem like a cop out, because the quarterback will be the biggest thing for every team, but for Tennessee it is their biggest question mark.

There has been an intense battle to start, and the starting job has now been awarded to Faizon Brandon, who is a 5-star true freshman. Though the talent is undeniable, he is still an unknown. Looking good in practice is one thing, but looking good against the elite teams of the SEC is another.

Faizon Brandon is an extremely talented quarterback, and his winning the job is a good sign for things to come. His competition, sophomore George MacIntyre, was another highly touted player coming out of high school. Brandon has beaten out a player that the coaching staff also had high hopes for.

Brandon has the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks for Tennessee in recent memory. If he reaches his potential quickly, the outlook for the season would change drastically.

To be a great college football team, you need an elite quarterback, and the quarterback is the only thing this Tennessee offense is missing. If Brandon lives up to his hype, it might not matter what happens on the other side of the ball.

The Defensive Position Group That Will Decide The Vols Season

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Tennessee, the defensive side of the ball is pretty similar to the offensive side. I like many of their position groups, but arguably the most important is where the biggest question mark is.

Tennessee has loads of talent to work with, but the edge position is lacking a star. The Vols thought they would have a star, and one of the biggest portal acquisitions of the season, but ultimately things did not work out, as Chaz Coleman is not a part of the team.

The departure of Coleman left a gap in the roster that the staff will hope to be filled by committee. There are high hopes for players like Tyree Weathersby and Jordan Norman to elevate their games to the next level. Their improvement could be the make-or-break for the season.

If Tennessee is able to get consistent pressure on the edge, then they have the other pieces to be formidable, even in the first year of a new defensive coordinator.