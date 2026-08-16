National Reporters Believe the Quarterback Battle Could Bleed Into the Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the headlines when it comes to position battles, as one of the more intriguing battles that they have on their hands is a quarterback battle.

The two players who are battling for the starting quarterback job are George MacIntyre, a returning quarterback who is entering his second season, and Faizon Brandon, who is entering his first season of college football.

When it comes to the quarterback battle, everyone has their predictions and is awaiting the decision of who will be the gunslinger. However, Ari Wasserman and Andy Staples believe this decision could be made before the season, despite the actual battle continuing into the season. Here is what they had to say.

Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman Explain That the Battle Could Bleed Into the Season

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"So, Monday, August 24th, Ari, could be a big day. Because maybe that's the day that we find out who wins the Tennessee quarterback competition," Staples said on the podcast.

While the quarterback could be named following the completion of the second scrimmage, the Tennessee Volunteers could have a quarterback competition that bleeds into the regular season, rather than the team having a complete solution ahead of game No. 1.

"It's kind of hard to make a truly, 100% informed about your starting quarterback in camp if they are not being hit. Like sometimes people in those positions, that are, you know, pro contact, bigger, stronger, athletic guys, need to be thrown into a place where there is live action where they can truly evaluate how they are going to play on Saturday. So, I think that this is a difficult decision, and I'm not boots on the ground every day in Knoxville, but I wouldn't be surprised if this bled into the season a little bit so you can get to see live reps against real competition to have a complete evaluation on how he's going to play the game,"Wasserman said on the podcast.

Staples would then give his explanation of what the Furman game could look like, as this could completely carry over into that game, which would be the determining factor in their opinion.

"Even if you think that George outplays him going in and you name George the starter, you will probably get extended time looking at Faizon Brandon against Furman. Then you can have a better understanding of what he is going to look like in that environment when he's live and can get hit,"Staples said on the podcast.