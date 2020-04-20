Tennessee Unveils New Podcast 'The Slice' with Star LB Henry To'oto'o

Volunteer Country
Tennessee Athletics announced last week that they would be unveiling a new, deep-dive podcast on the lives of Tennessee Student-Athletes. In Episode 1, To'oto'o joins Vol Network Reporter Kasey Funderburg to discuss his first season under Jeremy Pruitt, his recruitment, and the COVID-19 outbreak. Here is a snippet of the episode, and you can find the full episode below: 

In 2019, To'oto'o finished second on Tennessee's team in tackles, and he is expected to breakout even more in 2020 with the departure of Daniel Bituli. The Freshman All-American started 12 of 13 games for Tennessee in 2019 which helped him to garner recognition from four different Freshman All-American Teams.  To'oto'o was rated as the 44th overall prospect in the nation, and he is still Jeremy Pruitt's biggest recruiting win in Knoxville to date. You can listen to the full episode below: 

'The Slice' podcast will continue with deeper looks into the life of other Tennessee student-athletes. It will allow the athletes to tell their own story and journey to Tennessee.

