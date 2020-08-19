SI.com
Volunteer Country
Thousands Sign Petition to "Free Cade Mays" After NCAA Denies Waiver

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee fans across the country were caught by surprise when head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced that the NCAA had denied Cade Mays’ immediate eligibility waiver on Monday afternoon, triggering a large social media campaign in hopes of pushing the organization to reverse their decision. Tennessee players, fans, and even coaches joined the “Free Cade Mays” campaign — a slogan coined by senior offensive lineman Trey Smith — in hopes of making a difference.

On Monday afternoon, Tennessee fans created a petition for Mays’ supporters to sign as a statement of support for the Knoxville native. The petition, which was shared by multiple players on social media, has been signed by over 3,000 people — with that number growing by the hour.

“On August 17th, Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Cade Mays was denied an eligibility waiver to play in the upcoming college football season,” read the petition. “We’ve seen time and time again that the NCAA is very inconsistent on the transfer waivers and it’s evident on Mays’ transfer. Mays didn’t have much of a choice but to leave Georgia, and the NCAA and Tennessee fans surely know it.”

“It sucks to see a player like Cade Mays sit out a year with the untapped potential he has,” continued the petition. “We all know the bias, whether it’s the position Mays plays or the team he transferred to, but it’s worth a shot to see this man live out his dream for playing for the Volunteers and hopefully making it to the NFL one day.”

The “Free Cade Mays” movement was originally started by senior Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith, who spoke out against the NCAA’s decision through a statement on Twitter. “My brother (Cade Mays) has put in (way) too much work to simply be denied,” wrote Smith on Monday. “At the end of the day, this isn’t right… do the right thing, (NCAA).”

Jay Bilas, a popular college athletics analyst for ESPN and CBS Sports, also spoke out against the decision — publicly condemning it. “Good grief,” wrote Bilas on Monday night. “With all we’re going through, Cade Mays has his transfer waiver denied? The NCAA has a chance to write this wrong on appeal, and it should.” Mays didn’t have a choice but to leave Georgia, and the NCAA knows it. Too bad Mays isn’t a QB… he’d be eligible immediately.”

Former Knox County Mayor, current Congressman, Tim Burchett, also took to social media to voice his thoughts on the NCAA's decision.

The University of Tennessee’s Football Program has already announced they intend to appeal the decision to the NCAA in hopes of getting it overturned, but it is unclear whether the organization will get back to the university by the time the season begins. With the Vols’ season-opener coming on September 26th, the NCAA would have to move fast in order to get a ruling in time. 

