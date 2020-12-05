Three Bold Predictions Ahead of Tennessee-Florida

Tennessee (2-5) is set to host fifth-ranked Florida (7-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Vols enter the contest with several question marks that likely won't be answered up until kickoff. I am going to offer three bold predictions prior to the contest that I believe could happen and play a part in Saturday's game.

Tennessee will start Freshman QB Harrison Bailey against the highly-ranked Gators, so it is only right to make a bold prediction on him, right? I am going to predict that Bailey throws for over 200 yards and scores at least twice. Why is this bold? For one, that would mean Tennessee opens the playbook up, which would be surprising. Two, Guarantano has only done that one time this season, which was in Week 3 against Georgia. Guarantano has only eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice this fall. So if Bailey does this, it is safe to say he will exceed expectations.

Eric Gray continues his hot streak and breaks 100-yards on the ground again. Maybe this one isn't too far-fetched, but if my first prediction comes true, then it becomes an even taller task. Florida had success stopping a one-dimensional Georgia team, after Zamir White's opening play touchdown, so it should be easier to stop Tennessee. Gray has eclipsed the century mark in three of his last four games, and I believe he can do it this contest. If he is going to, Tennessee has to let whoever the quarterback is sling the ball around and allow space for the running. I don't know if the Vols will do that, which is why I deem this as a bold, yet attainable prediction

Tennessee slows Kyle Pitts down. I won't predict that Tennessee can stop Pitts because that would be lunacy. Pitts has scored 11 touchdowns in just six games. Missouri was the only team to keep him out of the endzone, and he still caught five passes for 81 yards. It will be a talk task for Tennessee's secondary to slow him down, but Jeremy Pruitt should at least make someone else beat him. So this one could come true.