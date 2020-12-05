FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Three Bold Predictions Ahead of Tennessee-Florida

Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee (2-5) is set to host fifth-ranked Florida (7-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Vols enter the contest with several question marks that likely won't be answered up until kickoff. I am going to offer three bold predictions prior to the contest that I believe could happen and play a part in Saturday's game.

Tennessee will start Freshman QB Harrison Bailey against the highly-ranked Gators, so it is only right to make a bold prediction on him, right? I am going to predict that Bailey throws for over 200 yards and scores at least twice. Why is this bold?  For one, that would mean Tennessee opens the playbook up, which would be surprising. Two, Guarantano has only done that one time this season, which was in Week 3 against Georgia. Guarantano has only eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice this fall. So if Bailey does this, it is safe to say he will exceed expectations.

Eric Gray continues his hot streak and breaks 100-yards on the ground again. Maybe this one isn't too far-fetched, but if my first prediction comes true, then it becomes an even taller task. Florida had success stopping a one-dimensional Georgia team, after Zamir White's opening play touchdown, so it should be easier to stop Tennessee. Gray has eclipsed the century mark in three of his last four games, and I believe he can do it this contest. If he is going to, Tennessee has to let whoever the quarterback is sling the ball around and allow space for the running. I don't know if the Vols will do that, which is why I deem this as a bold, yet attainable prediction

Tennessee slows Kyle Pitts down. I won't predict that Tennessee can stop Pitts because that would be lunacy. Pitts has scored 11 touchdowns in just six games. Missouri was the only team to keep him out of the endzone, and he still caught five passes for 81 yards. It will be a talk task for Tennessee's secondary to slow him down, but Jeremy Pruitt should at least make someone else beat him. So this one could come true.

Image placeholder title
Football

Just In: Vols to Start True Freshman Center Today Against Florida

98C1A820-F30E-4513-A267-28F2F628C7B0
Football

Three Bold Predictions Ahead of Tennessee-Florida

Harrison Bailey
Football

Everything to Know About Harrison Bailey Ahead of His First Start

Harrison Bailey
Football

Just In: Harrison Bailey Set to Get First Start Against Florida

F5750739-1C0A-45A0-AEF4-4B4678E94E39
Men's Basketball

Just In: Tennessee Basketball's Fifth Game of 2020 Season Canceled Due to COVID Issues

Jeremy Pruitt
Football

Pruitt Responds To Fan Asking When He Will Return to Alabama

B637D1B1-5577-4930-A2D6-612B2E2FD470
Football

Vols Staffer Set to Join Tulane as New Offensive Coordinator

download (1)
Men's Basketball

Pair of Unlikely Wooden Candidates Lead Vols

Harrison Bailey
Football

Pruitt: Harrison Bailey 'Will Definitely Play' Against Florida