SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Three Players to Watch on Tennessee's Defense Against Georgia

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee is riding an eight-game winning streak into a 3:30 p.m. ET kick off against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Athens. It will be the toughest match-up yet for the Vols, as the weather could certainly play a factor. The Vols will need to play a complete contest to unseat the third-ranked Bulldogs, and Tennessee will need to look for some help from key players. Our staff shares their three defensive players to watch for the contest in the video above.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Players to Watch on Tennessee's Offense Against Georgia

Three Players to Watch on Tennessee's Offense Against Georgia

Volunteer Country Staff

Three Questions For Tennessee Heading Into Their Top-15 Match-up Against Georgia

Three Questions For Tennessee Heading Into Their Top-15 Match-up Against Georgia

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Dylan Brooks talks improvements, offensive talent, Vols’ edge rush and more after win

See those Alabama gloves in the picture? Well, looks can be deceiving.

Jake Nichols

Analyst: Pruitt is 'Best In-Game Defensive Mind in College Football'

Cole Cubelic shares his thoughts on Jeremy Pruitt

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update on Coveted Freshman DB Lawrence's Progress

Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update on Coveted Freshman DB Lawrence's Progress

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Updates Status of DB's Shamburger, Thompson Ahead of Georgia

Jeremy Pruitt Updates Status of DB's Shamburger, Thompson Ahead of Georgia

Matthew Ray

Early Season Success 'A Blessing' For Vols RB Chandler

Early Season Success 'A Blessing' For Vols RB Chandler

Matthew Ray

Everything Vols Center Brandon Kennedy Said About Georgia's Defense on Tuesday

Everything Vols Center Brandon Kennedy Said About Georgia's Defense on Tuesday

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tuesday Practice Highlights as Tennessee Preps for Top-15 Showdown Against Georgia

Watch: Tuesday Practice Highlights as Tennessee Preps for Top-15 Showdown Against Georgia

Matthew Ray

Vols Make List of Finalists for Elite, Two-Sport Star Tywone Malone

Tywone Malone is down to six schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers

Matthew Ray