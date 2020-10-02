Three Questions for Tennessee Ahead of Saturday's Contest Against Missouri
The Tennessee Volunteers will play their first home game of the season on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers at Noon ET. The match up will be live on SEC Network.
Our staff has three defensive players to watch for the Volunteers defense heading into Saturday's contest, which you can watch in the video above.
Earlier this week, Jeremy Pruitt said on the Tigers:
"When you look at this Missouri team, really came away impressed, especially with what Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz and his staff have done without spring ball. Probably not your usual summer and fall camp. The way they put it together in the last game, I know the game didn't turn out the way they wanted, but just watching them play, the way they play, the toughness they played with. They never quit. The physicality. Very well coached. I'm sure they're just like us from Week 1 to Week 2, they want to make as much improvement as they possibly can. So, we will definitely need to play a complete game to have a shot at this game. It's a challenge to our players in trying to create the right habits fundamentally in all three phases. It's something we've tried to address over the last four days here since the first game."