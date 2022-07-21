Three Quick Hitters From Josh Heupel's Main Stage Appearance at SEC Media Days

Atlanta, Ga.--Josh Heupel just took the main stage at SEC Media Days, covering a variety of topics as questions were asked for over a 25-minute span. We take a look at our three key takeaways in this breakdown.

Embraced NIL

During this off-season, and this week specifically, we have see the NIL topic broached multiple times with differing views coming from coaches across the Southeastern Conference. Heupel addressed NIL in his opening statement, and his stance remained as firm as it has over the last twelve months. He is a true advocate of the process for his student-athletes. He believes it is not only a recruiting tool for his program, but that it also offers opportunities to grow and learn for current student-athletes. Discussing the opportunities that Cedric Tillman and Hendon Hooker had this week during their trip to New York City only solidified this thought. He frequently reflected on the good of NIL, such as what Hendon Hooker has done with his scripture book since being able to work out a dal with it. Overall, this was a talking point that Heupel definitely won during today's session.

Growth and Confidence Inside the Program

Heupel frequently talked about buy-in during year one, and this SEC Media Days was no different. However, he talked more about the growth and expectations inside of the program. When asked about potential of unfair expectations being placed upon his program in year two because of exceeding outside expectations in year one, he did not shy away from the fact that he wants to take a step forward in year two, and that no expectations placed upon his team will be greater than those placed inside of the building. He noted that they were within striking distance in five games last fall that did not go their way, and his team has a confidence in their ability to finish this fall. Overall, the emphasis on finishing games just shows that Tennessee has a belief that they belong in those situations. Another key indicator of positive growth within Heupel's program.

Depth and Defense

It should come as no surprise that depth is still a talking point for the Vols. It was always going to be give the attrition this program has faced since Jeremy Pruitt's tenure came to an abrupt end just days after the 2021 signing class made it to campus. Heupel, like many have noted, said the Vols were the most thin team (in terms of depth) in the country last fall, but he believes that has improved heading into year two. However, he did note that Tennessee will remain under the 85-man scholarship limit once again this fall.

As far as defense, Tennessee knows that it is lacking depth and that was a key reason for defensive struggles in 2021. Heupel sounded more confident about the state of the defense heading into 2022, but there are obvious question marks the Vols can only work out during in-game situations.