SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballRecruiting
Search

Three Tennessee Defensive Players To Watch Against Arkansas

Matthew Ray

Tennessee (2-3) will travel to Arkansas (2-3) on Saturday Night for a matchup that will be featured on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Vols come into the matchup on a three game skid, and they will look to get back on track following an open week. The VR2 on SI staff has three players to watch on the defensive side of the football for Saturday's contest.

Henry To'o To'o

The undisputed leader of Tennessee's defense has to be mentally and physically sound on Saturday night. Tennessee has to be sound in the middle of the field and that starts with To'o To'o. He needs to be instinctual in reading run vs pass against Kendall Briles's veer and shoot offense, and simply just be the playmaker he is. He will have to use better leverage in pass coverage than he did in the first part of the season, but if he does, he could be a thorn in Arkansas's side all night long. 

Morven Joseph

The talented freshman has moved all over Tennessee's linebacking corps, and it has felt like only a matter of time until he made more of an impact for Tennessee. There is no better time than coming off of an open date. Joseph can play inside or outside linebacker for the Vols, and his length, coupled with an ability to get sideline to sideline in a hurry makes him a valuable asset. Joseph can disrupt passing lanes in the middle with his length or get after the passer off the edge on third downs. We expect there is a solid chance of seeing him in an expanded role moving forward. 

Key Lawrence/Shawn Shamburger

Jeremy Pruitt and Derrick Ansley are trying to get Lawrence on the field more, and he has practiced at the star position for the last two weeks. Shamburger has struggled this season, and Tennessee has to address issues in the middle of the field. Lawrence could make an impact as a box-defender against Arkansas with his frame and speed, so it will be interesting to see how he has progressed during the open week and if he is close to pushing for time. This will be a key position to watch on Saturday night. 

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeremy Pruitt Discusses Vols Players Only Meeting

The Tennessee Volunteers Football Team held a players only meeting, and Jeremy Pruitt discussed what it means.

Matthew Ray

by

TheGreatBrad-ley

Elite ATH Jaleel Skinner Includes Vols on List of Favorites

Elite ATH Jaleel Skinner Includes Vols on List of Favorites

Dale Dowden

Multiple Tennessee Targets Including Top QB Ty Simpson and Vol Legacy Hayden Named to Mr. Football Semi-Finalists

Multiple Tennessee Targets Including Top QB Ty Simpson and Vol Legacy Hayden Named to Mr. Football Semi-Finalists

Matthew Ray

Just In: Tennessee Releases Seating Capacity, Ticket Guidelines for Basketball Season

Just In: Tennessee Releases Seating Capacity, Ticket Guidelines for Basketball Season

Matthew Ray

Pruitt Names Guarantano Starter, Weighs-In on 'Pretty Open' Competition for Backup QB

Pruitt Names Guarantano Starter, Weighs-In on 'Pretty Open' Competition for Backup QB

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Ahead of Arkansas

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Ahead of Arkansas

Matthew Ray

VFL Dustin Colquitt Works Out for Titans, Could Sign With Team

VFL Dustin Colquitt Works Out for Titans, Could Sign With Team

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols Have 'a Few' False Positives In Sunday Round of Testing, Players Miss Monday Practice

Pruitt: Vols Have 'a Few' False Positives In Sunday Round of Testing, Players Miss Monday Practice

Matthew Ray

Vols Make Multiple Position Changes During Off Week

Vols Make Multiple Position Changes During Off Week

Matthew Ray

Dynamic Two-Sport Star Keon Coleman Breaks Down Recent Tennessee Offer

Dynamic Two-Sport Star Keon Coleman Breaks Down Recent Tennessee Offer

Matthew Ray