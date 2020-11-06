Three Tennessee Defensive Players To Watch Against Arkansas

Tennessee (2-3) will travel to Arkansas (2-3) on Saturday Night for a matchup that will be featured on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Vols come into the matchup on a three game skid, and they will look to get back on track following an open week. The VR2 on SI staff has three players to watch on the defensive side of the football for Saturday's contest.

Henry To'o To'o

The undisputed leader of Tennessee's defense has to be mentally and physically sound on Saturday night. Tennessee has to be sound in the middle of the field and that starts with To'o To'o. He needs to be instinctual in reading run vs pass against Kendall Briles's veer and shoot offense, and simply just be the playmaker he is. He will have to use better leverage in pass coverage than he did in the first part of the season, but if he does, he could be a thorn in Arkansas's side all night long.

Morven Joseph

The talented freshman has moved all over Tennessee's linebacking corps, and it has felt like only a matter of time until he made more of an impact for Tennessee. There is no better time than coming off of an open date. Joseph can play inside or outside linebacker for the Vols, and his length, coupled with an ability to get sideline to sideline in a hurry makes him a valuable asset. Joseph can disrupt passing lanes in the middle with his length or get after the passer off the edge on third downs. We expect there is a solid chance of seeing him in an expanded role moving forward.

Key Lawrence/Shawn Shamburger

Jeremy Pruitt and Derrick Ansley are trying to get Lawrence on the field more, and he has practiced at the star position for the last two weeks. Shamburger has struggled this season, and Tennessee has to address issues in the middle of the field. Lawrence could make an impact as a box-defender against Arkansas with his frame and speed, so it will be interesting to see how he has progressed during the open week and if he is close to pushing for time. This will be a key position to watch on Saturday night.