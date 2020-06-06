A Look at Three Tennessee Freshmen Who Could Play a Major Role in 2020

Tennessee's 19 freshmen signees that did not enroll early will arrive on campus in Knoxville today. They will undergo COVID testing, and then they will start working in voluntary athletic activities on Monday. So, now that football appears to be on the horizon, we take a look at the three players who could have the biggest impact in 2020 under Jeremy Pruitt.

Offensively, it starts with Harrison Bailey. There are a lot more questions around Bailey with no Spring practice, but he could still find his way behind center this fall. Jeremy Pruitt kept his quarterbacks on a short leash last season, and he showed that he was not afraid to pull one for another, multiple times in a game even. Bailey will get the opportunity at some point this season, and from a talent standpoint, he has the tools to succeed. Freshman quarterbacks are the new trend in football, and if Bailey can show that he is ahead of the learning curve, Tennessee could have even more success in 2020. Most believe the ultimate determinant of success will be the quarterback play in 2020, even if Bailey does not win the job, as long as he brings out the best in Jarrett Guarantano, Tennessee should see an increase in production.

Jalin Hyatt's game-breaking speed cannot be discounted. Hyatt is a guy the Vols hope can take the top off of defenses early and often in his career. He has a route tree that will allow him to have significant success in the SEC. Getting added time in Tennessee's strength and conditioning program will only help him. Tennessee has to find immediate production right away at receiver, and Hyatt will see his share of opportunities. Jim Chaney will get the opportunity to be creative with his touches, and Hyatt could find himself with significant playing time in 2020.

Tennessee returns a bulk of production on the defensive side of the ball, but they have to find a consistent pass rusher to replace Darrell Taylor. Baron comes out of high school with the ideal size to fit in right away. He is only a few pounds light of what Taylor was when he left Tennessee, and coming out of the prep ranks, Baron is more polished than Taylor was. He did not play his true college role at Knoxville Catholic, as he moved all across the defensive front to help the Irish, and did so effectively. Now, he will get the opportunity to focus on one role, and he should thrive in a defense that will be hungry for a pass rush. Baron may not be a three-down guy right away, but he will see increased snaps in advantageous situations, and he should be up for the challenge.

Multiple other freshmen could play key roles for Tennessee this fall, including Keshawn Lawrence, Morven Joseph, and Malachi Wideman. The Vols will look to rep this young core of rising stars, and expect production from them when called upon.