Just In: Tennessee-Georgia Kick Time Announced for Saturday

Tennessee's upcoming road game against the Georgia Bulldogs was slotted for two potential times, either Noon ET on ESPN or 3:30 ET on CBS, but following convincing wins from both programs on Saturday, they will now play at 3:30 on CBS.

The showdown is pivotal for both programs, as the game will have certain SEC East implications, as well as implications on the recruiting trail.

Following Saturday's 35-12 win over Missouri, Jeremy Pruitt was asked if he thought his program was ready to challenge Georgia.

“Yeah, absolutely. The last two years we've played them, they've had a really good football team. I’ve not even watched them, but I'm sure they'll have a really good football team this year. They've got good players, they got good coaches, but we do, too. That's why I came to Tennessee, that's why these players came to Tennessee, is to play in a game like this, so we're looking forward to it," Pruitt said when asked if his program was ready to challenge the three-time defending SEC East winner.

Jarrett Guarantano was asked the same question as Pruitt, and he responded: “This is going to be big-boy ball. Hopefully, we'll get to play at 3:30, and the spotlight’s going to be on us, and it’s going to be on us to react. It's going to be on us to go win that football game. It's not about them, it's about us. It's great, I dreamed of these moments going against these Georgias, Floridas, Alabama teams growing up, and the fact that I get to be in it, it's mind-blowing, and I thank God every day for it."

It will be the Vols first game on the CBS Network this fall. The Vols have now been featured in all three time slots to start the season.