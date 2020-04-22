Volunteer Country
The 2020 NFL Draft is going to look vastly different from anything sports fans have seen before. 

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused league officials to get creative and continue with the draft as scheduled. However, there are several new changes. 

Sports Illustrated Senior Reporter Albert Breer offers a complete breakdown of how Roger Goodell, front office officials, and players will participate in the virtual process. 

Tennessee has Darrell Taylor and Jauan Jennings who are expected to be selected in the NFL Draft, with Taylor expected to go during Friday’s 3rd round. 

Jennings is projected to go anywhere from the 3rd round to the 7th round. 

Other prospects who were invited to the NFL combine were Daniel Bituli and Dominick Wood-Anderson. 

None of Tennessee’s players were selected among the 50+ prospects who received a media kit to go live after being selected. 

Be sure to check back with VR2 on SI later in the week for our full draft live blog, where you can interact with others and discuss each pick made. 

