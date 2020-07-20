Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Uncategorized
Football

Henry To’o To’o Added to Butkus Award Watch List

Volunteer Country Staff

Expectations for sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o have skyrocketed since he signed with the Vols last year over Alabama and Washington. The native of California was named to the SEC All-Freshman team during his first year on Rocky Top, in addition to earning national freshman All-American honors from several media organizations. The De La Salle High School graduate finished the season with 72 tackles, the 2nd most for any SEC freshman and the 4th most of any freshman in the FBS ranks, and appeared in all 13 of the Vols’ games.

As a result of To’o To’o’s impressive first season in Knoxville, the rising sophomore has been given a multitude of honors, in addition to being named to several watch lists for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The Sacramento product was included among the list of names to watch to earn the Bednarik Award last week, and today he earned another prestigious honor after being named to the Butkus Award watch list.

To’o To’o joins 50 other linebackers — 15 of which are from the SEC — on the list, and would become the first Tennessee Volunteer to ever win the award. The Butkus Award is given annually to the top collegiate linebacker, and the finalists are expected to be named on November 23, with the winner being named on December 8th.

To’o To’o will be forced to take more of a leadership role in 2020 following the departure of senior linebacker Daniel Bituli, who is now playing on Sundays with the Los Angeles Rams. The Vols’ defense also lost safety Nigel Warrior, who is now with the Baltimore Ravens, and edge rusher Darrell Taylor, who is now with the Seattle Seahawks.

To’o To’o was the first linebacker to start in a season opener as a true freshman for the Volunteers since A.J. Johnson and Curt Maggitt started against Montana during the 2011 season. To’o To’o also became the first freshman to lead the Vols in tackles during a season opener in 24 years against Georgia State, when Dwayne Goodrich earned the honor against UNLV in 1996.

The Vols season is currently scheduled to begin on September 5th, when the Vols will face-off against the Charlotte 49ers in Neyland Stadium. If the SEC eventually decides to move to a conference-only schedule then the Vols first match-up would be against their divisional rival: Florida.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Phil Steele Ranks Tennessee in Preseason Top 25 for 2020

Steele has the Vols among the top 25 best teams in the country, along with 8 other SEC teams...

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Offer 'Meant a Lot' to Fast-Rising Peach State LB

Vols Offer 'Meant a Lot' to Fast-Rising Peach State LB

Dale Dowden

Athlon Sports Tabs Georgia as Vols' Toughest Game in 2020

Athlon Sports made a bold projection this week by tabbing Georgia as the Vols’ toughest opponent.

Volunteer Country Staff

Peyton Manning Recalls Stories and Offers Advice to Denver Nuggets Players

Peyton Manning met with players for the Nuggets during an online Zoom Meeting.

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Tennessee Football Releases Jarrett Guarantano Hype Video

Matthew Ray

Vols Offer 'Meant a Lot' to Blue-Chip Texas Linebacker

Blue Chip Linebacker Harold Perkins talks Tennessee offer

Dale Dowden

Tennessee DB Davis Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

Brandon Davis a 2018 signee has left Tennessee program

Matthew Ray

Report: Duke Head Coach Kara Lawson Could Remain as a Trustee at Tennessee

Kara Lawson could remain in her role as a trustee while serving as Duke’s head coach.

Volunteer Country Staff

Three Vols Who Must Step Up Following the Departure of Emmit Gooden

Despite the significance in the loss of Gooden, the Vols still have plenty of weapons along the defensive line, but they have to step up in order to cushion the blow.

Volunteer Country Staff

SEC to Protect Scholarships of Athletes Who Chose Not to Participate Due to COVID-19

Following a unanimous vote from university chancellors and presidents, the SEC announced on Friday afternoon that the conference would honor all scholarships to student-athletes this fall even if they decided not to participate in their sport.

Volunteer Country Staff