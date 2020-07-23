To’o To’o the Only Sophomore in the Country Named to Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski Watch Lists

Henry To’o To’o is viewed as one of the best up-and-coming linebackers that the country has to offer. As a freshman, the California native made the Freshman All-SEC team, in addition to being named to the National All-American team by numerous publications. As a result of his strong first season in Knoxville, expectations are high for the rising sophomore in the lead up to his 2nd season on Rocky Top.

To’o To’o has earned numerous honors throughout the offseason — being named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award, and Bednarik Award Preseason watch lists; the only sophomore in the nation to be included in all three.

To’o To’o started in 12, and played in all 13, match-ups for the Vols in 2019; finishing the year with 72 tackles. He was a strong contributor for the Vols throughout the season, and at times was able to take pressure off of senior linebacker Daniel Bituli by providing him with aid. However, with Bituli now playing in the NFL, To’o To’o will be forced into more of a leadership role for Tennessee’s defense.

The Sacramento product was also a major factor in the Vols’ 23-22 victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl; earning a career high 8 tackles, and shutting down Indiana’s offense for the most part in the 1st half.

As a recruit, To’o To’o chose between three prestigious programs: Alabama, Washington, and Tennessee. While many recruiting analysts believed that the De La Salle graduate would commit to the Crimson Tide in the days leading up to his announcement, he ended up shocking the world by signing with the Vols.

To’o To’o’s second season as a Volunteer is currently set to begin on September 5th, when Tennessee is scheduled to play the Charlotte 49ers in Neyland Stadium. If the SEC decides to go with a conference-only scheduled, then the Vols’ first match-up would come against Florida.