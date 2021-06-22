Transfer CB Target Set to Decide Between Vols and Gamecocks

Tennessee hosted Kansas transfer cornerback Karon Prunty over the weekend on an official visit. Now, the freshman All-American cornerback is nearing a decision.

Prunty will decide between South Carolina and Tennessee as evidenced by the tweet, but the Vols and Gamecocks were not the only two teams that expressed interest in him after he entered the transfer portal.

Prunty was a freshman All-American at Kansas, and he was viewed as the top returning player on the Jayhawks roster.

The Vols' immediate need at cornerback should help in their pursuit of the talented defensive back, who made an immediate impact at Kansas last season.

As a true freshman, Prunty started in nine games for the Jayhawks, recording 10 pass breakups, an interception, 26 total tackles, and did not allow a receiving touchdown last season.

Tennessee has already added Auburn transfer, Kamal Hadden, to the mix this spring, and after the surprising de-commitment of Ro Torrence, Prunty's unexpected entrance to the transfer portal could allow the Vols to add a pivotal piece to the cornerback rotation for some time.

The Vols also added Kansas defensive line transfer Da'Jon Terry earlier this year, so they have that playing in their favor.

South Carolina is obviously selling Jaycee Horn's recent top ten draft selection, in addition to their immediate need at the position.

Prunty has yet to set an official date, so we will continue to monitor this situation heading into the weekend.