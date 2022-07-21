Transfer WR Bru McCoy Receives Praise From Teammates During SEC Media Days

Atlanta, Ga.-- USC transfer Bru McCoy is widely considered one of Tennessee's top incoming transfers heading into the 2022 season. The former top-ten prospect coming out of high school is a massive pass-catcher with explosive upside. McCoy has been on Tennessee's campus since being able to join the team this Summer, and he has already caught the attention of Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman.

"Bru is always down to work," Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker said during his media session. "I could call Bru at 3am, and he would be ready to go catch some balls. It is a special thing to have in that receiver room for sure. I pride myself on working and trying to be the first one in and last one out, but I always seem to catch some receivers out there. Bru is a special guy, you know? Big, fast, explosive, and can catch the ball. Huge catch radius. I am excited to see him in action."

Tillman, who Josh Heupel credited for his relentless work ethic during the day's outing, was also highly complimentary of McCoy.

"I feel like Bru can give us a lot (this season)," Tillman said of McCoy. "He's a big receiver like me. he can run, has good hands and is a bruiser. Bru's gonna be very dominant for us this year."

McCoy was a standout athlete in the 2019 recruiting class and the former top-target of 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young during their high school days at Mater Dei (Calif.).

McCoy initially signed with Texas during the 2019 class, but he would transfer back to USC after just a short stint on campus in Austin. McCoy was forced to sit out the season due to the NCAA's transfer rules.

The following season, the PAC-12 only played six games, but despite being behind three NFL receivers on the depth chart, McCoy still made an impact for the Trojans. During that season, McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.