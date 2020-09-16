SI.com
Volunteer Country
Watch: Trey Smith's Tuesday Media Availability

Matthew Ray

Trey Smith fielded numerous questions on Tuesday from on-field play to COVID concerns to freshmen standing out. You can watch the full video above. 

One key statement from Smith came about Cade Mays' eligibility. Smith said, "In terms of Cade, I have always wanted to play with Cade since high school, following each other over the years and staying connected. Then finally we get to the point where he comes back home and we thought we were going to get to play with each other, and then seeing a decision that is basically trying to shoot down the hard work and discredit this kid, who, at the end of the day I mean he’s coming to work every day and he’s busting his butt and he’s going to practice. The people making this decision are just sitting in the meeting room just drinking coffee and looking at the paper. So, it is really asinine to say the least, and we are talking about a season where eligibility doesn’t even matter and you are not going to clear this kid? So, at the end of the day we can only focus on what we can focus on and control what we control. The people eating and drinking in meeting rooms that don’t want to clear this kid who is busting his butt, sweating, bleeding and getting hit on the field consistently, then that’s their choice, but do right by a kid who is trying to do right and bust his butt every day. That is how I look at it.”

Football

