Trey Smith Stars in New Episode of 'The Slice' Podcast

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Athletics has unveiled a new line of podcasts with their student-athletes, where they get a chance to share their experiences on Rocky Top, their journey to Knoxville, and more. 

In the second episode, Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith, joins the podcast to talk about his journey. 

Smith shares his thoughts on returning to Tennessee, how he is still humbled to play at Tennessee and much more in this episode. You can listen to the full episode below by clicking the embedded media player from Spotify 

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Matthew Ray

Jodean85

Analysis: Five-Star Edge Rusher Dylan Brooks Brings Immediate Impact to Tennessee with Commitment

An in-depth break down of 2021 five-star Dylan Brook's commitment to Tennessee

Brandon Martin

Bassmaster_vol

Vols Among Finalists for Elite Tight End Moliki Matavao

Tennessee joins the list of finalists for an elite tight end from Nevada

Matthew Ray

Jodean85

Dominick Wood-Anderson Signs Free Agent Deal with Seattle Seahawks

Dominick Wood-Anderson has reportedly signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks

Brandon Martin

Esker56

Instant Reaction: Vols Land Nation's Top Edge Rusher Dylan Brooks

A breakdown of the commitment of 2021 edge rusher Dylan Brooks

Matthew Ray

Vols Offer 'Surreal' for 2021 ATH Christian Charles

Tennessee has offered 2021 Athlete Christian Charles

Dale Dowden

Report: Marquez Callaway Agrees to Deal With New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Volunteer WR Marquez Callaway is headed to the New Orleans Saints

Brandon Martin

Report: Nigel Warrior Signs UFA Contract With Ravens

Nigel Warrior may not have been drafted, but the former Volunteer safety has signed a contract to play in the NFL.

Brandon Martin

2021 Peach State ATH, Teammate of Vols Signee Talks Tennessee Offer and Recruitment

2021 Peach State Athlete Hugh Laughlin, Teammate of Vols Signee Len'neth Whitehead Talks Tennessee Offer and Recruitment

Dale Dowden

Out of the Doghouse: Jauan Jennings drafted by 49ers in round 7 at no. 217 overall

After waiting through the first few rounds, former Tennessee wideout Jauan Jennings has found an NFL home.

Jake Nichols