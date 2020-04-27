Trey Smith Stars in New Episode of 'The Slice' Podcast

Tennessee Athletics has unveiled a new line of podcasts with their student-athletes, where they get a chance to share their experiences on Rocky Top, their journey to Knoxville, and more.

In the second episode, Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith, joins the podcast to talk about his journey.

Smith shares his thoughts on returning to Tennessee, how he is still humbled to play at Tennessee and much more in this episode. You can listen to the full episode below by clicking the embedded media player from Spotify