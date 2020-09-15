SI.com
Volunteer Country
Trey Smith Expresses Strong Feelings for NCAA and Cade Mays Eligibility

Matthew Ray

Multiple Tennessee players and coaches have expressed their frustration over the NCAA's decision to deny Cade May's initial appeal for eligibility following his transfer to Tennessee.

Today, during Tennessee's media availability, Trey Smith shared his thoughts on the situation, and he did not hold back, as the Vols are awaiting word from the NCAA with just days remaining until Tennessee's opening game against South Carolina.

Smith started by saying, "I've always wanted to play with Cade since high school. I remember talking to him at Mr. Football and different things like that, following each other over the years, staying connected.

"Then, finally, we get to the point where he came back home, he’s at Tennessee, we're going to play with each other— to see the decision that’s basically trying to shoot down the hard work and discredit this kid who, at the end, he's coming to work every day, he's busting his butt, he's going to practice," Smith continued.

"The people that are making these decisions are just sitting in the meeting room, just drinking coffee, and just looking at the paper. It's really asinine, to say the least.  We're talking about a season where eligibility doesn't even matter, you’re not going to clear this kid? At the end of the day, we can only focus on what we can focus on. We can control the controllables that we can control," he added.

Smith concluded by saying, "if the people eating in meeting rooms and wearing suits and walking around all day don't want to clear this kid who's busting his butt, bleeding, sweating, getting hit on the field consistently, then that's their choice and that's their option. At the end of the day, do right by a kid who’s working hard and working his butt off and trying to be great. That’s how I look at it.”

Tennessee will hope to find out a decision one way or another on Mays by the end of the week, as Jeremy Pruitt has suggested that the Vols will start South Carolina prep later this week.

