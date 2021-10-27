    • October 27, 2021
    Trick-or-Voluntreat: Vols' Coaching and Support Staff's Families Take Part in Halloween Festivities

    With Halloween right around the corner, Tennessee football's coaching staff and support staff, along with their families, took part in some festivities on Tuesday night.
    Halloween is this Sunday, October 31, and with the Vols having their bye week leading up to the celebration, Tennessee's coaching staff and support staff's families visited the Neyland-Thomspon Sports Complex to take part in some festivities. The video below shows coaches' kids dressed up in all sorts of costumes trick-or-treating at the complex, engaging with the players and coaches. The full video from Tuesday Night's festivities can be watched below. (Via Tennessee Football Twitter) 

    Upon conclusion of Halloween, the Vols will turn their focus to preparing to go to Lexington, Kentucky for a Week 10 date with the Wildcats. Tennessee is currently fourth in the SEC East at a 4-4 (2-3 SEC) record while Kentucky holds a comfortable second place position in the division with a 6-1 (4-1 SEC) record. 

    The Vols look destined to become bowl-eligible assuming South Alabama and Vanderbilt do not cause any problems late in the season, but a win against Kentucky would all but ensure Tennessee finishes with a record above .500 to end the season. 

