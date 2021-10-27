Trick-or-Voluntreat: Vols' Coaching and Support Staff's Families Take Part in Halloween Festivities

Halloween is this Sunday, October 31, and with the Vols having their bye week leading up to the celebration, Tennessee's coaching staff and support staff's families visited the Neyland-Thomspon Sports Complex to take part in some festivities. The video below shows coaches' kids dressed up in all sorts of costumes trick-or-treating at the complex, engaging with the players and coaches. The full video from Tuesday Night's festivities can be watched below. (Via Tennessee Football Twitter)

Upon conclusion of Halloween, the Vols will turn their focus to preparing to go to Lexington, Kentucky for a Week 10 date with the Wildcats. Tennessee is currently fourth in the SEC East at a 4-4 (2-3 SEC) record while Kentucky holds a comfortable second place position in the division with a 6-1 (4-1 SEC) record.

The Vols look destined to become bowl-eligible assuming South Alabama and Vanderbilt do not cause any problems late in the season, but a win against Kentucky would all but ensure Tennessee finishes with a record above .500 to end the season.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.