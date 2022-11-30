Two Tennessee RBs Reportedly Expected to Enter Portal

Tennessee beat out Auburn last recruiting cycle to land the commitment of East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams-Thomas. However, for the last few weeks, there has been buzz around him leaving the program. On3’s Matt Zenits reports this is expected, as well as veteran RB Len’Neth Whitehead.

Williams-Thomas may come as a bit of a surprise, but he was unable to climb up Tennessee's depth chart to earn meaningful carries this fall, despite making it for Spring practice, yet fellow Freshman Dylan Sampson exploded onto the scene after arriving in the Summer.

"You know, he’s a young player as far as learning and growing," Vols running backs Coach Jerry Mack said on Williams-Thomas earlier this fall. " I think a lot of times when you're a true freshman, you know, especially with a lot of the fanfare coming out of high school, a lot of these guys think they're gonna walk in the door and compete with 20-, 21-year-old men, but everybody develops differently. And I think that's one of the big things Justin is learning as he continues to grow.

"He's on the practice squad. He's doing what he's supposed to do. He's still coming over [to the main squad], trying to get better, but sometimes it just takes a little bit longer. Right now, with the growth of Dylan Sampson and the other two, Jaylen Wright and Jabari — in front of him, it's just hard for him to get on the field and get reps. But I do think he's got a bright future ahead of him.”



Williams-Thomas carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards in 2022. He most recently did not travel with the Vols to Nashville for their final game against Vanderbilt.

Whitehead, a once-coveted recruit, never saw his career get on track at Tennessee, despite showing potential flashes in 2021.

Most of Whitehead's lack of production stemmed from injuries sidelining him for extended period of times. His freshman campaign was derailed by a Lisfranc injury that limited him for the portion of the 2020 COVID season.

Whitehead served as Tennessee's third option at running back last fall, and he even flashed his potential at times, as the Vols found themselves depleted at the position. Whitehead carried the ball 32 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Whitehead earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against Missouri last fall.

Coming out of high school Whitehead was considered a top-100 prospect, with the chance to play linebacker or running back at the next level. As a major win on the recruiting trail for Jeremy Pruitt's staff, Whitehead chose the Vols over South Carolina, UCLA, Texas and Wisconsin.