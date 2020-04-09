Two Vols Selected in First Five Rounds of Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

The latest mock draft has two Tennessee Volunteers being selected in the first five rounds of the NFL Draft. The Vols, who were shutout in the 2019 draft, seem poised to break the drought in 2020, even if it is in a virtual setting. The mock draft here is one completed by SI's Kevin Hanson, and features no trades. Realistically, there are going to be several trades during the process, but it is believed it could be limited by the virtual process.

Darrell Taylor is the first Vol selected in the five-round feature, as he is projected to be selected with the 97th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. The Browns could certainly afford to add another quality pass-rusher to the mix, especially with Myles Garrett missing more time than he plays for suspensions. Taylor did not participate at the Reese's Senior Bowl or NFL Combine due to injury, but his stock has remained steady. He is coveted for his wingspan and explosion off the edge. He has a chance to develop into an NFL starter. Below is a video interview with Taylor from the Senior Bowl.

Jauan Jennings is the second Vol selected in this mock draft, and he is projected at 159th to the New York Jets. It seems that this is the ideal area of the draft for Jennings to be selected. Miami has pick 155, and they are expected to take a receiver in the middle rounds. The Texans are a few picks later, and they are also expected to take a physical receiver. Jennings will certainly be intriguing to coaches, given his ability to run after catch and block in space. Below is a Senior Bowl interview with Jennings.

Jennings and Taylor were fixtures in the mid-season turnaround on Rocky Top. Taylor led the Vols in the sack category, and Jennings' tenacious play as a wildcat quarterback and receiver was pivotal to Tennessee's success down the stretch.