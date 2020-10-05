Two Vols Lead SEC Statistical Categories After Two Weeks of Play

Tennessee is riding an eight-game winning streak dating back to October 26th of 2019, including six straight in SEC play. Jeremy Pruitt has noted that he is only focused on this year, and the Vols are certainly off to an ideal start. For a couple of players, it is showing up on the stat sheet as well.

Following his breakout performance in Week 1 against South Carolina, Deandre Johnson led the SEC in sacks. He added another one on Saturday, and he continues to lead the conference with 3.5 sacks through two weeks. Johnson is on pace for a monster season if he can continue at this rate. He has emerged from the shadows of Darrell Taylor and is making a strong case for himself. Over his Junior (8) and Senior (8.5) seasons, Taylor combined for 16.5 sacks. A shortened, all-conference schedule could hurt Johnson's chances of catching Taylor on the stat sheet, but it has not slowed him yet.

The other Vol leading his respective category is Ty Chandler. The senior running back is leading the SEC in rushing yards (179) after two games. Following a strong fall camp, Chandler's progression has transferred over to the field early on, even while splitting carries with Eric Gray. Gray comes in at 8th on the list with 145 yards on the season following his 105-yard performance on Saturday. The duo both would have likely eclipsed the century mark on Saturday had the Vols elected to give Chandler a couple of more carries at the end of the game, but Jim Chaney opted for Freshman Jabari Small, as Tennessee chewed the clock to zero.

Elsewhere, Jarrett Guarantano (449) is 8th in the SEC in passing yards, Josh Palmer (156) is 12th in receiving yards, and Trevon Flowers and Henry To'o To'o are T-13 for total tackles with 12 each.