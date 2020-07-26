Volunteer Country
Two Former Vols Waived by Seahawks

Volunteer Country Staff

Darrell Taylor was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, and he was expected to be joined by two former Tennessee teammates in Kahlil McKenzie and Dominick Wood-Anderson. That could still be the case, but today, Wood-Anderson and Mckenzie were waived by the Seahawks.

The news was put out via Twitter by Seahawks PR account. The two joined a list of several other players waived by the organization.

McKenzie was one of the top-rated prospects in the country coming out of high school, but the Vols legacy never settled in during his time at Tennessee. The coveted defensive tackle was taken as the 198th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive guard. McKenzie was cut by the Chiefs after one season, whereafter, he would sign with the Seahawks, but would later be released and attempt to make a start in the XFL. McKenzie was re-signed by the Seahawks in April of this year.

Wood-Anderson came to Tennessee in the 2018 recruiting class as the nation's top Junior College Tight End, yet he never made the next big leap at the Division 1 level. After he was used in pass protection for much of his first season, Wood-Anderson never became a true receiving threat for Tennessee's quarterback rotation in 2019. Wood-Anderson appeared in 19 games for Tennessee, catching 38 passes for 408 yards and 2 touchdowns over the course of his career. Wood-Anderson signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted in this year's NFL Draft.

Both players will now both be eligible to be picked up by another team as they go through the waiver process. If they are not picked up by another team, they will both likely end up back on the practice squad in Seattle this fall.

