Vols Punter Rejoins Tennessee’s Roster; Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Joe Doyle had a strong showing as a freshman during the 2018 season, but after the Knoxville native struggled in his second season, he elected to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal in order to gauge other opportunities. However, according to documents that the University of Tennessee Athletic Department provided to VR2 of Sports Illustrated, Doyle has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and is now back on Tennessee’s roster.

Doyle started for the Vols throughout his entire freshman season, as well as the first 6 games last year; however, he was never able to take the step forward most expected him to during his second season in Knoxville, and was ultimately benched in favor of Paxton Brooks. Despite struggling at times, Brooks was able to keep his job throughout the entire final half of the Vols’ 2020 season — which ended with a 6 game win streak and a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Championship.

In addition to Brooks and Doyle, the Vols will also have a third punter on the team this season: UConn graduate transfer Brett Graham. The competition will be a major position to watch for the Vols this offseason, as the team struggled with punting throughout last season — finishing 80th nationally in net punting, as well as ranking as one of the three worst SEC teams at the position.

“It’s been an honor to be a Tennessee Volunteer and to play for the team the last three seasons,” wrote Doyle in a letter addressed to fans of the Vols back in January when he announced he would enter the transfer portal. “After a lot of consideration, as well as guidance from family, close friends, and mentors, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal and explore other opportunities.”

“This was a difficult decision, considering that I was born and raised in Knoxville,” continued Doyle. “As most of you know, being a Tennessee Vol has always been a dream of mine. I want to say thank you to Vol Nation, my coaches and my teammates for your support in making this dream a reality. I feel that this decision is best for myself and for my future as a student athlete; and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead. Please know that no matter what, I will always be so grateful for the lessons I’ve learned and the friendships I’ve made. The University of Tennessee will always have a special place in my heart.”

While Brooks first earned a scholarship spot on the team in 2018, he was a member of the 2017 squad as a walk-on, but did not see the field much at all; however, after returning to Knoxville, he could find himself on the field more than ever before this season.