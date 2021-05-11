Veteran DB Shawn Shamburger Announces Re-Entry to Transfer Portal

Tennessee Volunteers veteran defensive back entered the transfer portal in January only to withdraw his name a day later. Now, Shamburger is back in the transfer portal, and he has bid farewell to his time at Tennessee.

Shamburger did not go through spring practice under Josh Heupel, nor was he around the team during the time. He missed the majority of last season, after a breakout season in 2019.

Shamburger's issues last fall stemmed from academics, which likely led to him having to remove his name from the transfer portal in January.