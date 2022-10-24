Veteran Tennessee OL Carvin Earns Weekly SEC Honors After UT-Martin Win

Tennessee drubbed UT-Martin as expected on Saturday to improve to 7-0 on the season. The third-ranked Vols piled up almost 700 yards of offense en route to a 65-24 victory.

On Monday afternoon, the SEC announced veteran offensive lineman Jerome Carvin had earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.

Carvin played 48 snaps for the Vols and did not allow a sack, hit or quarterback hurry. Carvin's effort helped the Vols rush for 201 yards and pass for 495 yards.

Carvin is the vocal leader for Glen Elarbee's unit, which has been stellar through the first seven games of the season. Carvin becomes the third Tennessee offensive lineman to win SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors this year. Darnell Wright brought home the honors against Alabama and Javontez Spraggins brought home honors against Florida in week four.

Tennessee will need a strong outing from its offensive line on Saturday night, as they will face a stout defensive front in No.19/17 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium.

