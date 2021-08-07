Veteran Vols DB Burrell Sees Two Freshman Standing Out in Fall Camp

Tennessee's fall camp is in full swing after three fall practices are in the books. While most eyes are glued to the quarterback battle, competition abounds at almost every position group; incoming transfers look to make a name for themselves as freshmen work to find their roles, and team veterans attempt to keep a stronghold on their spot.

During Josh Heupel's first fall camp, there are more observations to make than time allows for our media viewing periods, so hearing from players and their thoughts is a priority during this time of the year. Yesterday, third-year defensive back Warren Burrell shared his thoughts on two freshmen in De'Shawn Rucker and Christian Charles that are standing out early in fall camp.

"My boy Rucker, he's been out there balling," Burrell said during Friday's defensive players availability. "As I said before with a bunch of freshmen, you don't expect them to come in and know everything right away. What you mainly want to see out of them is that they compete and the dog in them. I've been seeing a lot of that with him."

"We have safeties, Christian Charles, he played with us during spring, Burrell continued. "Even from spring to now, he's improved a lot. He's gotten stronger, he's gotten bigger, faster. He's a guy, he has a lot of range and is not afraid to come down and tackle, so those are two guys. Of course, it's really all of them, but those are two guys that have caught my eye a lot."

Charles had a solid start to his career in Tennessee during the spring after early enrolling. He flashed his ability as a ballhawk at times during the fifteen practices, including a stellar one-handed grab during one of Tennessee's open practices.

While Rucker did not make it in until July, he obviously has caught Burrell's attention, and he holds the title of the fastest player on the team.

While Tennessee has depth in the secondary meaning Rucker and Charles might not be called upon right away, it is likely they will find time on special teams and pushing for playing time all season long, which is ideal for the Vols.