SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Former Tennessee Volunteer All-American Bill Johnson Passes Away

Volunteer Country Staff

2020 has already been tough enough with the COVID-19 pandemic, a search to return to normalcy, and the passing of Tennessee legend Johnny Majors. Today, the University of Tennessee announced the passing of another Volunteer great.

In a press release earlier today, Tennessee announced that VFL Bill Johnson had passed away.

The release stated:

Former Tennessee All-American offensive lineman Bill Johnson has died. Johnson passed away at his home in Sparta, Tennessee on Sunday. He was 84.


Johnson, a three-year letterwinner for the Vols, helped usher in the Bowden Wyatt coaching era with three consecutive winning seasons and a SEC Championship. After a 6-3-1 season in 1955, Johnson was Wyatt's starting guard in 1956 and 1957. The lineman helped vault Tennessee into the national spotlight during his junior year as the Vols finished a perfect 10-0 in the regular season and were crowned SEC champions before finishing the year ranked No. 2 in the nation.


As a senior, Johnson garnered national notoriety himself when he earned All-America and Academic All-America honors in 1957, the first UT player to accomplish that feat and one of just three to do so in program history. Johnson was also named first-team All-SEC in 1957 after helping lead the Orange and White to an 8-3 season that was capped by a 3-0 victory over No. 9 Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl.


Johnson served for two years in the Army after graduating from Tennessee and spent six years as a member of the Tennessee National Guard, where he earned the rank of first lieutenant. He was also a longtime banker, farmer and community leader in his hometown of Sparta.


Johnson returned to the University of Tennessee in 1972 and served on the university's athletics board until 1996, including a stint as vice chairman starting in 1987. The former All-American was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1980.


Johnson leaves behind his wife, Rena, as well as three daughters, Cynthea Amason, Cathryn Rolfe, and Carolyn Bronson.


Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Bilbrey Farms in Sparta, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 at Duck Pond Manor in Sparta.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notes From Tennessee's Saturday Scrimmage in Neyland Stadium, Week 4 Recap

Notes From Tennessee's Saturday Scrimmage in Neyland Stadium, Week 4 Recap

Volunteer Country Staff

Just In: Tennessee Surges into Top 15 in New AP Poll

The Vols are among the top teams in the country to start the 2020 season.

Volunteer Country Staff

Elite Vols OL Target Addison Nichols Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Addison Nichols is one of the most coveted players in the country, and he talks about the Tennessee Volunteers, his recruitment, and much more here.

Dale Dowden

Watch: Vols Kicker Brent Cimaglia's Friday Media Availability

Ahead of his senior season, Tennessee Volunteers kicker Brent Cimaglia took time to talk with the media on Friday

Matthew Ray

Report: Florida Gators Football Stadium Catches On Fire

https://twitter.com/Stadium/status/1304864724098650118?s=20

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols RB Commit Goes for 237 Yards and Two Touchdowns to Open Senior Season

Tennessee Volunteers Running Back Commitment Cody Brown opened his senior season with a massive performance.

Matthew Ray

Report: Alvin Kamara Signs Huge Deal Ahead of Week 1 Game

The former Tennessee Volunteers star RB has signed a massive deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Matthew Ray

Watch: Top Vols QB Target Puts on a Show with Arm and Legs in Multi-Touchdown Performance

Ty Simpson accounted for Six touchdowns on Friday night, and we take a look at them here

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tennessee Returns to the Practice Field on Friday

Jeremy Pruitt's football team returned to the practice field on Friday ahead of a Saturday scrimmage

Matthew Ray

Notes From Tennessee's Practice in Neyland Stadium on Wednesday

Matthew Ray